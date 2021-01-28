Two of the pre-season favorites to win the Premier League face off on Sunday, knowing that a defeat could deal a killer blow to their title aspirations. Read on for our full guide to getting a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream and watching the match online wherever you are right now.
Both teams currently find themselves outside of the all-important top four and some way off the pace currently being set by leaders Man City.
While Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will rightly point to devastating injuries to much of his first choice defence for their recent underwhelming form, in recent weeks it's been his forward line that have been struggling.
The Reds have failed to register a single Premier League goal in 2021, and haven't won a match since Christmas.
While recent interviews with Klopp have seen the German manager all but conceded that they won't be retaining their crown this year, a win here against Mourinho's fellow title hopefuls will at least keep them in contention and provide a much-needed confidence boost.
Having suffered their own winter blip, Spurs appear to have gotten back on track in recent weeks, having gone eight weeks without defeat, and will feel confident of securing a home win - a result that would see them leapfrog Liverpool and fourth-place West Ham.
Tottenham's could receive a double defensive boost with Serge Aurier set to start while there could be a long-awaited return to the side for Matt Doherty.
Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, and Naby Keita all remain sidelined for Jurgen Klopp's side, but skipper Jordan Henderson could start after missing his Liverpool's last two games.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Spurs vs Liverpool: Where and when?
Today's match takes place behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT local time on Thursday.
That makes it a 3pm ET/ 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool online in the U.S. exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Spurs vs Liverpool is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Man United game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Spurs vs Liverpool live in the UK
Thursday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from north London beginning at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Spurs vs Liverpool online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Spurs vs Liverpool live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing every match live, including this showdown between Spurs vs Liverpool, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Spurs vs Liverpool live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Spurs vs Liverpool in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.
