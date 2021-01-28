Two of the pre-season favorites to win the Premier League face off on Sunday, knowing that a defeat could deal a killer blow to their title aspirations. Read on for our full guide to getting a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream and watching the match online wherever you are right now.

Both teams currently find themselves outside of the all-important top four and some way off the pace currently being set by leaders Man City.

While Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will rightly point to devastating injuries to much of his first choice defence for their recent underwhelming form, in recent weeks it's been his forward line that have been struggling.

The Reds have failed to register a single Premier League goal in 2021, and haven't won a match since Christmas.

While recent interviews with Klopp have seen the German manager all but conceded that they won't be retaining their crown this year, a win here against Mourinho's fellow title hopefuls will at least keep them in contention and provide a much-needed confidence boost.

Having suffered their own winter blip, Spurs appear to have gotten back on track in recent weeks, having gone eight weeks without defeat, and will feel confident of securing a home win - a result that would see them leapfrog Liverpool and fourth-place West Ham.

Tottenham's could receive a double defensive boost with Serge Aurier set to start while there could be a long-awaited return to the side for Matt Doherty.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, and Naby Keita all remain sidelined for Jurgen Klopp's side, but skipper Jordan Henderson could start after missing his Liverpool's last two games.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Spurs vs Liverpool: Where and when?

Today's match takes place behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT local time on Thursday.

That makes it a 3pm ET/ 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

