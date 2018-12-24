Cases. We know we should use them to protect our phones, but if you're like me, you often can't stand the extra bulk and heft they usually add. A lot of folks could probably care less about a couple extra millimeters if it means safeguarding a device that cost up to $1000, but I ask you good people — at what cost? If you despise traditional cases but also get anxiety each time you take your Pixel 3 out into the wild, let me introduce you to a case from a company called Totallee. Totallee has been crafting ultra-slim phone cases since 2013, and if you want a lot of the benefits of a case without it feeling like one's on your phone, they're a brand to keep your eyes on. Today, I'm checking out Totallee's latest case for the Google Pixel 3.

Thin as can be Totallee Pixel 3 Case The perfect case for case-haters. Don't' like the bulk and heft of traditional cases but still want to keep your Pixel 3 protected against scratches and scuffs? Totallee's case delivers basic protection in a mind-blowingly slim profile and is definitely worth every penny. $29 at Amazon

Pros Extremely thin

Retains the feel of the Pixel 3

Three available styles

Comes w/ a 2-year warranty Cons It's on the pricey side

Power/volume buttons are tricky to press

Totallee Pixel 3 Case What I like

There are slim phone cases, and then there are Totallee cases. Unlike some case options out there that claim to be slim but still clearly make you well aware that there's a case on your phone, ones from Totallee don't do this. Instead, they act more like a 360-degree skin and completely fade into the background once applied. Putting on a Totallee case is just like any other — start inserting one corner and then work in the other three as you go. All of this is familiar stuff, but the first time you get a Totallee case on, the experience is kind of shocking.

Even though I now have a case on my Pixel 3, it seriously don't feel like it. Sure, the back now has a different texture, but that's it. The phone isn't any thicker and it looks just how it does naked, but I now have protection on the back and frame of the phone to keep unwanted scratches and scrapes at bay. This case certainly won't keep the Pixel 3 safe in the event of a serious drop, but that's not what it's designed to do. It's designed to offer protection against minor cosmetic injuries, and for that purpose, it does its job wonderfully. The case I have that's shown in this review is the Frosted Clear one, but Totallee also offers its Pixel 3 case in Solid Black and Soft Clear styles. Totallee Pixel 3 Case What I don't like I really, really like Totallee's case for the Pixel 3, but it isn't perfect. In regards to the case itself, I find that the volume rocker and power button are a little more difficult to press than they are with the case off. This is something I also experienced with Totallee's Pixel 2 case, in addition to the one I have on my iPhone XS. This is just an issue that pops up with cases this slim, and while it's far from a dealbreaker or anything of the sort, it is worth pointing out. Aside from the annoying button usability, I think the biggest barrier to the Totallee Pixel 3 case is its price. $29 is a lot of money on any phone case, but especially for a niche one like this that's so thin. A lot of people will probably take one look at the Totallee's design and price, scoff at how it offers very minimal protection compared to cheaper cases, and move on with their shopping. Totallee Pixel 3 Case Should you buy it?