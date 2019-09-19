Once again, Huawei has made what looks to be an exceptional phone in the Mate 30 Pro (and even the standard Mate 30). Just like the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro before it, the latest Mate has exceptional design and hardware, the highest-end specs, and incredible photography capabilities. One thing it doesn't have, however, is certification to run the Google Play Store or any part of Google Play Services.

Huawei's "solution" to this problem is about as good as it could be given the time constraint: it's going to start distributing globally its own suite of analogous services (HMS, or Huawei Mobile Services) that it currently offers in China. It's then backing this up with a $1 billion commitment to investing in bringing developers to its platform.

This unfortunately isn't as simple as having developers upload an .apk file to Huawei's store — in many cases, Android apps are developed with specific hooks into Google Play Services and would need significant development work to integrate HMS instead. Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu also said the company is considering offering third-party app stores that have a current app catalogue to build from.

No matter what route Huawei takes, it's going to be incredibly difficult. And no matter how many billions of dollars you put behind the effort, you can't overcome the amount of time it will take to reach a point where Huawei's own ecosystem of apps, backed by HMS on the phone, is anywhere near competing with Google and Apple.

And that's why, given this situation, it's nearly impossible to recommend anyone outside of China buy the Mate 30 Pro. For as great as it is, and for all it offers, it doesn't have access to the apps and services we all rely on every single day — and, in most cases, it doesn't even have good replacements. At the same time, there are dozens of amazing Android phones available that do have those apps and services.