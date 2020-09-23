Todoist has announced that its popular productivity software is getting a new 'Boards' feature for streamlined project management.

Doist says that the Todoist Boards update is rolling out today to everyone and that it's one of the app's most requested features. They say it will offer users and teams "a more flexible way to organize and visualize their tasks and projects".

Todoist is also launching into the B2B space, and the group says it offers a more versatile task and project management system experience about around one third the monthly price of Trello.

Todoist Boards is designed to make collaboration easy by letting teams and individuals visualize their workflow in 'Kanban style.'

It's got a horizontal, multi-column layout so that users can drag and drop tasks where they need them, adding and rearranging sections as they go. It will allow users to follow a project's progress from start to finish, including things like an events calendar, problem prioritization, and fundraising.

Doist says that Todoist Boards is rolling out right now to everyone on mobile, desktop, web, smartwatch, and browser for free, Premium, and Todoist Business users. From the Todoist website:

Boards are a powerful, flexible way to organize your projects. Drag tasks between sections, invite your teammates to join in, and visualize your progress.

Todoist is available to download for Windows 10, macOS via the Mac App Store, iOS and Android, and as browser extensions for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. There's also a Linux version and companion apps for Apple Watch and Wear OS.