If you have an Android phone, you have something in common with everyone else who has an Android phone, no matter how different you might be — you have at least a handful of apps installed. Google Play is filled with well over a million apps and there are some that you like and use every day. Others you thought you might like but for one reason or another didn't use them. Everyone here at AC does the same thing. Super-cool-fun-time app looks freaking amazing and we all install it, then some of us realize we just aren't into its super-cool-fun-stuff. No biggie, since most of them are free.

Except, nothing in life is ever really free. You're trading a bit of personal information about yourself instead of currency to get those free apps.

You might have read folks saying that it's often not a great thing to have apps that collect your data. Sometimes that's true and there are apps that are just a front for some malicious data collection designed to get the information you would never freely give. But most of the time, you're trading things like where and how often you buy coffee, the length of your daily commute, what music or video services you use, and other relatively mundane data, for a "free" app. Only you can decide if the trade is worth it, and I like to think that for most people it is and they read what an app can when they install and grant permissions.

In any case, all that goes out of the window when it's an app that sits on your phone and you don't use but it's still gathering that data about you. Maybe you still don't care if it knows you went to the barber on Saturday or that you shop at Target. But do you care that you're paying for something you aren't using? I'm guessing the for most people, the answer is yes.