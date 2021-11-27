All of us have lost something and spent far too long looking for it. Maybe it was your phone or another piece of tech like your headphones. Or maybe it was something more important like your keys or a pet. Sometimes it's just impossible to keep track of everything.

That's why you need something like a Tile tracker. They're one of the best Bluetooth trackers and I have one attached to my keyring, my laptop bag, the dogs' collars, and even tucked inside of my wallet and I have used every one of them at least once. I think they have paid for themselves many times over even though I paid full price for them.

Luckily you don't have to pay full price this Cyber Monday because Amazon has Tile Stickers, small Bluetooth-enabled trackers that attach to just about anything, on sale at more than 25% savings. That adds up to just $40 for a two-pack of the newest 2022 model.

Tile Sticker two-pack Stick a tile tracker anywhere you need it and keep track of all the important things in your life. Best of all they work with every brand of smartphone and smart assistant! $40 at Amazon

Tile works using Bluetooth but there is more to it than that. Every user with the smartphone app installed is also part of the Tile network and they can help locate a Tile that's out of Bluetooth range. You can even use Amazon's Sidewalk network to track your stuff because Tile works with all smart home platforms, too. AirTags may get a lot of press, but universal compatibility is a much bigger deal if you ask me.

Tile trackers also have a nifty "reverse" tracking feature that lets you find your phone by pressing the button on any Tile device that's associated with it. If you stick a Tile Sticker to something like your glasses case and connect to it through the Tile app on your phone, your phone will beep and bloop until you shut it off whenever you press the button. It's great for the final few feet of tracking that any Find My Phone service can't address accurately.

There are a lot of things on sale for Cyber Monday and plenty of them can benefit from the addition of a Tile Sticker!