TicWatch Pro S vs. TicWatch Pro (2020) Small improvements

Certain brands may come to mind when you begin searching for the best Android smartwatch. While Mobvoi may not be at the top of the list, the new TicWatch Pro S and Ticwatch Pro (2020) are two options to consider. When an upgrade comes around, it's only natural to expect new features and improved performance. Mobvoi accomplishes the former but fails at the latter.

You'll get more features if you choose the TicWatch Pro S, but it doesn't have much else to offer. You get the same outdated processor, which is a bummer on the performance front. If you can live with that, the new features will enhance your health and fitness tracking experience.

The TicWatch Pro S makes an effort but misses the mark

At the time it was released, the TicWatch Pro (2020) was quite an impressive smartwatch. When a successor comes around, you have certain hopes for what it might be. Unfortunately, the release of the TicWatch Pro S is anti-climatic at best. If you like new and refreshed apps, it's not a total bust. Although, at this price point, we'd hoped for more than that. The biggest disappointment is the lack of a new processor. The TicWatch Pro S is running the same outdated processor as the TicWatch Pro (2020), which is the Snapdragon Wear 2100/

Even still, it may eventually be considered one of the best TicWatch smartwatches for the few upgrades it does offer. On the surface, it's basically identical to the predecessor. It comes in a tough 45mm case with the company's signature dual-layer display. The military-grade durability ensures the watch can withstand extreme conditions without sustaining damage.

TicWatch Pro S TicWatch Pro (2020) Dimensions 45x45x12.6mm 45x45x12.6mm Display 1.39" AMOLED, 400x400 + FSTN 1.39" AMOLED, 400x400 + FSTN Sensors HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetic sensor, ambient light sensor AHRM, acelerometer, gyroscope, magnetic sensor, ambient light sensor Battery life Smart mode: 2-5 days

Essential Mode: 30 days Processor Snapdragon 21100 Snapdragon 4100 Water resistance IP68 + pool swimming IP68 Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Military-grade durability ✔️ ✔️ Vo2 Max ✔️ ❌

So, what kind of upgrades are we talking about? The company says that the TicWatch Pro S offers improved fitness, health, and sleep tracking. One of the new features is TicBreathe, which tracks your sleep patterns, heart rate, and provides relaxation through breathing sessions. Another perk is TicHearing, which measures environmental noise ranging from 30dB to 120dB. Your watch will alert you to noises that may cause damage to your hearing organs and nervous system.

Some of the existing apps have been refreshed. For instance, TicExercise 3.0 now has a running lap counter, Vo2 Max tracking during runs, an improved heart rate range indicator, and an updated user interface. You'll also appreciate that TicSleep 2.0 is now designed to provide sleep advice and weekly sleep reports.

If you're familiar with the previous TicWatch Pro models, you'll get a lot of the same features on the new TicWatch Pro S. Some examples include onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking with Google Fit, NFC payments with Google Pay, and Google Assistant. The battery is also the same size as the TicWatch Pro (2020), so it can last from 2 to 5 days in Smart mode and up to 30 days in Essential mode.

The TicWatch Pro (2020) was fun while it lasted

The TicWatch Pro (2020) is an upgraded version of the original TicWatch Pro. It was one of the first to offer a design with military-grade durability. It was also upgraded to offer twice the RAM at 1 GB. This improved performance in comparison to its predecessor. This was a decent improvement back when it was released, but as the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor continues to age, it becomes less impressive.

There aren't many differences to report when it comes to the design. It's the same as the TicWatch Pro S with a 45mm case and dual-layer display. The battery life expectancy also remains the same. You'll get 2 to 5 days in Smart mode and up to 30 days of battery life is to use Essential mode. It's up for debate how many people actually use Essential mode. It shuts down most of the features you use on a daily basis and only shows you the essentials, but it's helpful if you want to prolong the battery life.

You get the same key players when it comes to health and fitness tracking. The TicWatch Pro (2020) also has onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, Google Assistant, and Google Pay. If you don't mind the missing upgrades, it's not a bad watch. However, as time goes on, newer and better options will continue to dominate this old device.

TicWatch Pro S vs. TicWatch Pro (2020) Which should you buy?

If you had to choose between the TicWatch Pro S and the TicWatch Pro (2020), you'd get more out of the TicWatch Pro S. With that said, you won't be getting that much more. A few features and upgrades here and there are nice, but the performance isn't going to be much better.

Considering the price, you'd expect the TicWatch Pro S to at least have the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, if not the newest 4100 chipset. It's still better than the TicWatch Pro (2020) without a doubt, but it's nowhere near as good as it could be. If the new features are enough to sway you, then you might be content with the TicWatch Pro S.

