The Hands On Throttle-And-Stick (HOTAS) market is a niche one. There aren't really a lot of games that need them, but the ones that do, flight sims and dogfighting games, are enhanced to no end by their use.

The Thrustmaster t.Flight is a value stick and if you are just thinking of using one for the first time, the Thrustmaster would be an ok choice. For a better experience, you should go for the HORI HOTAS but remember it is a lot more expensive. Four times more expensive in fact.

What's the real difference?

The Thrustmaster t.Flight is fine, sort of. The HOTAS does exactly what you need it to do, it keeps all the buttons within fingers reach and controls the plane in a much more immersive way than just using your DualShock controller would. Our only real issue with it is the stability and the lack of feedback.

Although it says That the t.Flight has a weighted bottom the biggest complaint is that it doesn't feel as stable as it could when you are in the heart of a dogfight. When playing Ace Combat 7: skies Unknown you can't help but notice the lack of feedback come from the controls. There is almost no real pressure behind the controls so you can't make the smaller motions or really feel connected to the game.

The HORI HOTAS, on the other hand, has plenty of feedback. You can feel the pressure when you push forward into the throttle and get a definite rumble in the stick when you hit turbulence. When you are playing Ace Combat 7, especially in the VR mode that feedback makes the game so much more realistic.

When you add the build quality and the added little details like the headphone jack and the touchscreen, the HORI really does feel like a premium product in a way the Thrustmaster doesn't. Even the buttons have a better, clickier feel to them.

Thrustmaster t.Flight HOTAS 4 HORI Ace Combat HOTAS Dedicated PS4 buttons ✔️ ✔️ Separate stick and thruster ✔️ ✔️ Headphone Jack ❌ ✔️ Haptic Feedback ❌ ✔️ Adjustable resistance ✔️ ✔️

Honestly, if you have the $200 to spring for the HORI HOTAS, then that's the one you should choose. Sure it's nearly 4 times as much as the Thrustmaster but it is a much better experience too.

We would only suggest buying the Thrustmaster t.Flight if you desperately want to try a HOTAS and only have $60 to do it. It may not be the best controller but it still works better than the standard DualShock Controller when playing a flight sim.

