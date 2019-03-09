We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

If you're tired of slow internet and dead spots at home, it may be time to upgrade your router. Today's one-day deal has a few popular Linksys models in it, with prices starting at just $60.

Whether you're moving and need some new equipment, or you're just tired of your old gear, this one-day sale is the place to be today. Linksys makes some of the best routers out there, and there are multiple models to select from. It's time to stop renting your equipment and purchase your own instead.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.