We search the web for the day's best deals so you don't have to. We've weeded out all the lame deals to bring you just the very best in one easy-to-read roundup.

Transform any room with almost half off this app-enabled Minger LED light strip when you use code GBQQAIS7 at checkout. The 16.4-foot light strip is already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but that coupon takes 48% off its regular $28.99 asking price and brings it down to just over $15.

It has physical and app controls for determining brightness and colors. The strip also has a mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights to sync with your favorite music.

These lights can be used to provide ambient light to any room in the color of your choosing and are great for setting the mood or using behind a display to alleviate eye strain. This strip has RGB LEDs covering the entire length and it's also waterproof so can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give it 4.1 stars based on over 70 reviews. Check out the rest of our favorite deals below.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.