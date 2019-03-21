We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

Amazon just announced the 10th-generation of its Kindle e-reader, and it is available for pre-order for $89.99. Making this purchase will also give you a three-month trial to Kindle Unlimited, which normally just comes with a one-month trial. Redeem the trial through a code that will be emailed to you after your order ships on April 10.

The new Kindle is very similar to previous generations but comes with a light, which would make it the first regular Kindle to do so. It's also the least expensive member of Amazon's Kindle lineup to let you read in the dark. It has a 167 ppi glare-free display that works even in direct sunlight so you can read anywhere. The battery lasts for weeks, not hours, so you can take it with you without worrying about a recharge. It also has Bluetooth built in so you can listen to audiobooks through Audible when paired with headphones or a speaker.

Kindle Unlimited usually costs $10 per month, and it gets you access to millions of books for free. Options on Kindle Unlimited include everything from Harry Potter to recent releases to nonfiction classics. You can cancel it at any time with zero penalty to avoid a renewal, but if you choose to keep going it will start charging you $9.99 a month after the trial ends. Continue reading for the rest of today's best deals.

