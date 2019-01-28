On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Anker Liberty Lite true wireless earbuds
You'll want to clip that 20% off on-page coupon for the savings here, which brings these earbuds down to their lowest price since December.
$47.99
$60 $12 off
The Liberty Lite offer 3.5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 9 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the push and go technology makes it simple to set them up and use them.
These earbuds are great, but we've got a lot more awesome devices on sale right now, too:
Aukey Fast Wireless Charger Qi wireless charging pad
Use code 9TYDSJF2 to see the discount during checkout. The Fast Wireless Charger charges Android phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W and everything else at 5W. The safety features include temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more.
Samsung T5 2TB portable solid state drive
The coupon code 128RSXS1 brings the T5 to a $10 lower price than Amazon. This 2TB external SSD features quick read and write speeds of up to 540 Mbps, along with optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.
Aukey USB-C 10000mAh portable dual-output power bank
The power bank has a USB-A port, micro USB port, and a USB-C port. Both the micro USB and USB-C ports can be used to recharge the device, and the USB-C can also be used to power your devices. The code AUKEYR45 knocks a solid $6 off the street price.
TP-Link Archer C9 dual-band Gigabit router
With this router you get 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz frequencies with a combined 1900 Mbps bandwidth. The router has three external antennas that help extend the range, four LAN ports, and a WAN port. You'll also get one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port for direct access to USB devices.
Anker two-pack Braided Nylon USB-A to USB-C cables
This deal is thanks to a price drop to $8.39 and an on-page coupon for a further 5% off. These USB-C to USB-A cables are each six feet in length and were designed with a double-braided nylon exterior to offer five times more durability than standard options.
Tacklife OBD-II auto code scanner diagnostic tool
The diagnostic tool supports all OBD-II protocols and works on most vehicles sold in the U.S. with year 1996 or newer. It can diagnose misfires, fuel, oxygen sensors, exhaust gas recirculation, refrigerant, 11 kinds of monitor readiness tests, and more to give you a heads up about what's wrong with your car before you take it into the mechanic. Use code 5VBLYXTL during checkout for all the savings.
