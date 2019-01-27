On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Smarter smart home
Amazon Echo 2nd-gen smart speaker
One of the best prices we've ever seen, including from Amazon's own price drops.
$69.95
$90 $20 off
The deal is available in all three fabric colors. The price is $20 less than what Amazon sells them for currently. The Echo has Amazon's Alexa baked right in to help answer your questions, convert measurements, keep you updated on the news, and even control your smart home gear. It has seven microphones and improved speaker quality compared to other Amazon devices.
2K and all the Hertz
Dell S2417DG 24-inch G-Sync computer monitor
The S2417DG monitor has 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also has G-Sync tech to sync with your Nvidia graphics card and reduce screen tearing. This is one of the best prices we've seen.
Can't stop the signal
Netgear R6400 AC1750 smart Wi-Fi router
With free shipping, this deal is $30 better than Amazon and the best price we've seen since November. This is a dual-band wireless router with 450 Mbps and 1300 Mbps speeds, along with three powerful external antennas. Beamforming improves the range and performance.
Better Sound
Sonos Playbar with wall mount kit
The Playbar recently dropped to around $600 at several retailers, and Costco is getting the edge on all of them with another $20 off. The Playbar is a great way to start your ultimate Sonos home audio system because you can add onto it later as you want.
Clean those floors
Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner
You'll need to use the coupon code ECOVACSD601 to see the savings during checkout. The Deebot 601 works great on hard surfaces, has a three-step cleaning system, and has a battery life that lasts up to two hours. It can also work with your smart home system.
Learn from the past
Varied selection of Kindle history books
Prices start at only $1.99 and your books will be delivered wirelessly within seconds. You can stack this promotion with this $5 back on $20 Kindle offer for even more savings.
Switch it up
Three Nintendo Labo kits
Nintendo Labo sets comes with pieces you assemble via simple instructions to build gaming accessories for your Nintendo Switch. The sets also come with games where those accessories will come in handy. The Variety, Vehicle, and Robot kits are all down to $39.99, which is one of the best discounts we've seen yet.
