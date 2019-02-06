On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Go cordless
Corsair MM1000 Qi wireless charging mouse pad
The first time we saw a deal on this mouse pad was back in November when it was selling as high as $80 at both retailers. Since then it has come down a lot in price, but today's deal for $35 marks the lowest we have ever seen.
$35
$60 $25 off
If you use a wireless mouse like the Dark Core SE, this mouse pad will charge it even while you're using it to work or play. More than that, you can also use the pad to keep your smartphone charged up. Even if your phone doesn't have wireless charging on its own, the pad comes with micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning port adapters.
Wireless beats
Aukey Wireless EP-B52 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
These headphones utilize Bluetooth 4.1 to connect with devices from up to 33 feet away, and they're even capable of pairing with two devices simultaneously. Their internal battery can last for up to 18 hours of listening time and, with the built-in microphone, you can take hands-free calls or speak to your phone's virtual assistant, while their on-board controls allow you to switch tracks or change the volume.
Think of the Children
Echo Dot Kids Edition & Fire 7 Kids Edition
Usually, purchasing the smart speaker and tablet separately would cost you $170. Available in blue, pink or yellow, each Kids Edition Fire tablet is also wrapped in a vibrant, child-friendly and rugged case to prevent it from being damaged. The Echo Dot Kids Edition looks just like a regular 2nd-generation Echo Dot, but each comes with a kid-friendly rubber case in red, blue, or green. It has the same Alexa smarts as the standard version so can play music, answer questions, read stories, tell jokes, and more—all with younger ears in mind.
Everyday
Beyle Laptop Backpack
You're going to need the code 35HKKG3Q to see this deal during checkout. The bag can safely store a laptop measuring up to 15.6 inches in its dedicated compartment, and the thick partitions protect your gear from any bumps or bruises. There's a separate compartment to hold the rest of your goodies, like notebooks, a hoodie, or snacks.
Doodles
Coavas Adhesive Dry Erase Whiteboard
Use the code BYGXKO8Z to save $7 on this deal. This sticky dry erase board can be applied to walls, windows, dressers, refrigerators, and more. You can cut it down, too, which would be nice if you want to cover multiple surfaces or use it to label things.
<3
Fitbit Charge 3 and other fitness trackers
Fitbit is offering up to $40 off a selection of Valentine's Day gifts when you use code CUPID during checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. For instance, after the coupon code, you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 for $129.95.
Stay Safe
Samsung SmartThings ADT wireless home security DIY starter kit
The starter kit comes with a seven-inch touchscreen security hub, two door and window detectors, and a motion detector. Samsung's home security system is designed to be a do-it-yourself kit that's easy to install with wireless sensors, automated fast-response alarms, and the ability to instantly notify authorities.
