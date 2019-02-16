On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

Using coupon code UDTUBLTV during checkout drops the price of these popular smart switches by $14, and brings them to one fo the best prices we've seen so far. If you're looking to get started in the smart home world, this is a great entry point.

From being able to control them using the physical buttons to just your voice or even a few taps in the free app, these smart switches provide a lot of value, especially at this price. You can set an automated schedule so you don't have to get out of bed to turn off the lights and never have to worry about coming home to a dark house. Smart home gear can be expensive, but you can also find some great deals like this one that you won't want to miss out on.

Before you turn out the lights, be sure to check out some of these other great deals:

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.