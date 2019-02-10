On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
When you gonna Ring it
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free Echo Dot
Being able to see who is at your door from wherever in the world you are is amazing, and this discounted Ring Doorbell 2 is one of the best ways to do it.
$179
$250 $71 off
Pick up Ring's Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $179, which is only $30 more than the Black Friday discount we saw on this bundle. This bundle would typically run you $250. You'll also score a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. smart speaker with this purchase, which regularly sells for $50 on its own.
Develop Your Qi
Anker PowerWave 10W wireless charging pad
It's a Qi-certified wireless charger that works with any compatible device, including both Android and iPhone smartphones. Only Samsung Galaxy phones will get the full 10W high-speed charge, while iPhones can still get 5W. You'll also probably want an AC adapter like this one so you can plug directly into the wall.
Expand Your Space
Seagate BarraCuda 3TB internal hard drive
Use code EMCTVTE23 in your shopping cart to see the discount. The BarraCuda is designed to be as cost-effective as possible, which is why the price is so low for so much space. It's still as fast as a SATA connection allows for, and it comes with Instant Secure Erase software so you can safely retire your old drives if this one is replacing them.
Play Some Games
Asus ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p curved gaming monitor
With this monitor you'll get 1920 x 1080 resolution, an 1800R curve, and Asus' Eye Care tech to prevent fatigue from long gaming sessions. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen-tearing. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI.
Standing By
AmazonBasics 800VA 450W 12-outlet standby UPS
If you've got a lot of devices, a home computer, or entertainment system, you should have it all plugged into a UPS like this. It helps protect your stuff with six surge-protected outlets that will guard against power surges. All twelve outlets are connected to the battery backup, as well, so in the case of a power outage you'll be given the crucial few minutes you need to save everything and shut it down safely.
X-Cellent
Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Adapter
Whether you're in need of the adapter or not, grabbing just the controller at this price is not a bad deal. The adapter adds on an extra $20 of value while the controller is regularly sold for up to $65 depending on the retailer you visit.
Let's Get Physical
BlackBerry KEY2 unlocked 64GB Android smartphone
The silver version is $579.99 on Amazon and Best Buy. Both are great deals since the BlackBerry KEY2 normally sells for around $620 and it has never dropped this low before.
