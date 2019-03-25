Two six-foot Xcentz USB-C Cables would typically run you $10.99, but entering code XCENTZS24 at Amazon will drop your total to just $6.59. These have fantastic reviews and we've never seen them drop lower than this before.

Each cable measures six feet long, meaning you'll easily be able to use your device, even if the outlet is far away. Your new chargers are extra durable thanks to the strong nylon braid, which reduces fray and ensures that your cable lasts for a long time. Should anything go awry, rest easy. These cables are backed by a lifetime warranty.

