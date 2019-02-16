Woot's 'Best of PC' sale is now live through midnight CT tonight! Now's your chance to score some of the best discounts yet on a variety of refurbished and factory reconditioned monitors, computers, and more, though items are already beginning to sell out. Before you worry, each of these products comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot that allows you to return the item if there are any issues. Keeping that in mind, hurry over to Woot's sale and see if there's something that might compel you to upgrade today. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime and $5 for everyone else.

Samsung's 32-inch Curved Full HD Monitor is one of the most affordable options on sale today, now priced at $169.99. That's a savings of $60 off its price from third-party sellers at Amazon, and it's been well-recieved by reviewers too.

The HP OMEN 15-dc0091cl Gaming Laptop is the only laptop featured in today's sale, but it's a stellar pick — especially while it's priced at $879.99. At $120 off its average price on Amazon, you're snagging this model at one of its best prices ever, though it's worth remembering that this has been factory reconditioned to bring it back to Like New condition. It features a 15-inch screen, an Intel i7-8750H Processor, and 12GB RAM, along with a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD.

There are a few other great products discounted in Woot's sale right now, so don't wait any longer before you check out the selection and make your decision.

