The Vizio SB3621N-E8 2.1-channel sound bar system is down to $129.99 through Dell and comes with a $25 Dell gift card. This same sound bar system sells for around $148 at Walmart and Amazon.

The 2.1-channel system includes a central sound bar with two channels and a wireless subwoofer for some extra oomph when listening to your favorite music or watching movies. The sound bar has decoding support through Dolby Digital Plus and DTS. It also has Bluetooth so you can stream to the sound bar from any of your mobile devices. Connection options include optical, digital coaxial, 1/8-inch, and USB. It is wall mountable and includes the hardware for doing that. The sound bar comes with a lot of positive user reviews on Amazon and Walmart with 4.5 out of 5 stars in both locations.

Dell's gift cards are very specific. They can only be spent at Dell.com, you will be emailed the code within 20 days of your purchase, and you have 90 days to use it before it expires. If you want to add more Bluetooth to your home, you might put this $25 toward the UE Wonderboom so you can jam on the go.

