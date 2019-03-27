The Viotek GFT27DB 27-inch 144 Hz 1440p TN panel gaming monitor is down to $299.99 on Amazon. That's a $30 discount for this monitor and the lowest price we've seen.

You'll get everything you need for gaming with this screen, including FreeSync and G-Sync, 144 Hz, 1440p resolutions, and more. It's definitely fully loaded.

The screen uses a TN panel because these offer the fastest response times. They sacrifice the viewing angles of an IPS panel and the contrast ratio of VA, but you're able to get advanced features like 1440p resolutions and a 144 Hz refresh rate at a much less expensive price than other panels. The monitor uses AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing, and it can be enabled to work with Nvidia's G-Sync as well. The connectivity options include three HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It's backed by a one-year warranty and a Pixel Perfect Promise from Viotek.

