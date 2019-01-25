Right now you can grab Samsung's Gear Sport smartwatch for just $159.99, which is about $50 lower than it normally sells for. It's swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters. It will easily track your fitness goals, including calories burned, steps taken, and more. In addition to tracking your activity, it can show your notifications, alert you of calls, and even allow you to make payments using Samsung Pay. The discount is available on both the Midnight Black and Blue versions as of press time.

This device is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Shield your device with two tempered glass screen protectors, available for only $6, and customize the look with a nice pair of bands in Milanese loop and Stainless Steel styles.

To learn more about this device, head on over to Android Central's Samsung Gear Sport review.

