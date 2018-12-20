Amazon has TP-Link's Kasa Dimmable LB200 LED Smart Bulb on sale today for just $14.99. That's a pretty stellar deal on it, as it regularly sells for $30 and has only dropped this low at Amazon once before today.

Unlike other smart bulbs, this Kasa bulb doesn't require that you have a separate hub to make it work. You'll simply need to download the free Kasa app for iOS or Android to start controlling it from anywhere in the world. You'll also be able to schedule it to turn on or off whenever's convenient. If you have a device such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, you can even voice control this speaker. Right now, you could score either one of those smart speakers for only $30, but that's a deal that won't last after the holidays.

Over 2,300 customers at Amazon left a review for this smart bulb resulting in a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

