Tile Bluetooth trackers are on sale for Valentine's Day at select retailers such as Amazon, with both the 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers and the Tile Combo 4-pack dropping to just $49.99 each there. That brings the price of each one down to only $12.50 apiece. Meanwhile, if you're just in need of a single Tile Mate, you can pick up one for $19.99 at $5 off its regular cost.

The newest Tile Mate has a replaceable battery unlike the previous-gen models meaning you don't have to replace the whole Tile when the battery runs out. It has a 150-foot range and also syncs its last known location to the Tile app on your phone. You'd regularly pay around $60 for this 4-pack at Amazon so you're saving 1/3 with this deal.

Tile's Combo bundle includes two Tile Mate and two Tile Slim trackers. Tile Slim is perfect for sliding into a wallet or a luggage pocket to keep tabs on your valuables. At Amazon, this bundle has an average price of more than $65.

You can attach Tile to any item you think you are likely to lose or need to know the location of in a pinch — be it your bag, keys or another valuable item. They come in a number of different sizes, styles and shapes to suit varying needs but all connect to the Tile app for Android to help you find your stuff when you need to most.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.