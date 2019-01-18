The TaoTronics wireless Bluetooth earbuds are down to $23.99 at Amazon. These headphones normally sell for $36 and this is the first direct price drop we've seen on them.

The earbuds are IPX6 water-resistant with a nano coating that helps protect them while sweating or when it's raining making them perfect for working out in. They are designed to be lightweight and ergonomic with adjustable silicon earbuds for a secure fit. The battery life lasts nine hours and charges to full in less than two. If you have them hooked up to your phone you can make the most of their noise-cancelling mic for crystal clear calls. When not in use, the built-in magnets clip the earphones together and let you hang them around your neck securely.

Almost 450 existing users rate these earphones 4.3 stars out of 5.

