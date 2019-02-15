The Tacklife SDP60DC cordless electric screwdriver is down to $11.95 with code 5DVGN9KF on Amazon. The screwdriver is $19 without the code and more regularly sells for around $17. Today's price is an all-new low.

The cordless screwdriver uses a compact design, which not only makes it easy to carry but makes it easy to apply pressure with when working on projects at home. It uses a rechargeable 1500mAh battery that takes three hours to fully charge, and it has a battery power indicator to let you know how much time is left. It has a built-in LED flashlight and comes with ten screwdriver bits. You can add a few more on sale today, too. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 27 reviews.

