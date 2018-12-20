Star Wars Battlefront II is on sale as a digital PC download at Amazon today for just $4.49. That's a stellar deal for a game which otherwise has sold for up to $59.99. It's never dropped this low in price before either, until now.

This game is awesome because it gives you the ability to play as tons of Star Wars characters in a fight across the galaxy. You'll get to explore iconic Star Wars locations and use weapons and tech from the series too. While the game recieved mixed reviews upon its release, in part due to excessive DLC concerns, it's since been leveled out a bit. And at under $5, its price is almost negligible. Paying for a few of those DLC packs might even feel worth it at that point. At Metacritic, this game received a Metascore of 65 based on 24 critic reviews.

