PlayStation is giving gamers a chance to grab the Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Fiery Return PlayStation 4 theme for free right now. Simply head to the PlayStation Store, click 'Add to Cart', and checkout to redeem this offer.

This theme is a great fit for fans of the game, as it features a beautiful landscape portrait of Spyro along with music from the series playing in the background; you can see a preview of the theme here.

See at PlayStation Store

