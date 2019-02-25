Spring is just around the corner, but it feels like it's taking forever. Get a jump-start on warmer weather by taking advantage of the Southwest Airlines Spring Sale. One-way tickets start at $49, and you can score a round trip for as low as $98.

As per usual with flight sales, you'll have to be flexible to get the best deals. These fares are available if you travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday. Dates run from late March through the end of May. If you're interested, note that you'll need to purchase your tickets by the end of the day on February 28th.

For example, you could travel from Los Angeles to San Jose for $98 roundtrip, Chicago to Indianapolis for $166 roundtrip, or from Atlanta to Nashville for $118 roundtrip. Prices vary by destination and departing airport, so be sure to check and see where your next affordable vacation could be.

See at AirfareWatchdog

