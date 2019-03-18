Take 60% off the SoundPeats Bluetooth headphones portable charging case and bring the total down to $5.20 on Amazon. The case sells for $13 without this promotion, and it was going for as much as $20 at the beginning of March.

You know how true wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 65t come with their own cases with batteries built in? Well, that's what this case is except it's for regular Bluetooth headphones like the Aukey Latitude. (Both of these headphones are on sale, by the way.)

The case is compact and portable and designed to be easy to keep with you even when you're roughing it like running or cycling. It has a built-in 545mAh rechargeable battery that will let you keep listening to your favorite tunes for a long time before you need to plug into an outlet. The pressure-proof exterior is a shell that will keep your headphones safe. It's backed by a one-year warranty and users give it 4 stars based on 23 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.