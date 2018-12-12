The Sony STR-DH790 7.2-channel 4K HDR Bluetooth receiver is down to $228 on Amazon. This receiver was selling as high as $380 at the beginning of November and only dropped as low as $250 for Black Friday. Today's price is the lowest we have seen.

The receiver has 145 watts per channel with support for 7.2 channels. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. The HDMI ports include four inputs and one output. There is built-in Bluetooth so you can stream through the system with your Bluetooth devices. It has several complex features like Advanced Auto Calibration, S-Force Pro front surround sound, and more. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 16 reviews.

The receiver works particularly well with other Sony devices. So if you've already got a Sony surround sound system, this receiver would be a great option for you. If you don't, you might invest in something like Sony's modular surround sound system that starts with the $118 Bookshelf Speakers. You can add floorstanding speakers, center channel speakers, subwoofers, and more as you want.

