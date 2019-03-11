Sony's Digital Paper tablets are $100 off for a limited time, bringing the price of the 10-inch model down to just $499.99 and the 13-inch version to $599.99. These prices are matching a discount we haven't seen since November of 2018.

Digital Paper is the world's thinnest, lightest tablet, with a thickness of about 30 sheets of paper. It comes with a stylus and has a capacitive touchscreen that lets you write and erase like you would with a regular pen and piece of paper, and it feels like it too. You won't want to use a regular pen or pencil with it though. The device is high contrast with no glare, making its screen much more visible in the bright sunlight than other tablets can achieve. Its battery can last for up to a week when Wi-Fi is turned on.

Why does it have Wi-Fi, you ask? You can actually transfer the documents from your device wirelessly (or via USB) straight to the Digital Paper app which can be installed on your Windows or Mac computer. There's an app for your phone too. When Wi-Fi is off, its battery can last for up to three weeks on a single charge.

Best of all, these devices have 16GB of internal storage allowing you to store around 10,000 PDF files. You'll be able to keep your important documents or notes on the device without having to worry about running out of space.

These prices are being matched at B&H Photo if you prefer to shop there.

