Best Buy has a selection of Sharp Smart HDTVs on sale today. The TVs vary in size and resolution, but the prices are all incredibly low. None of them cost more than $350, including the 4K versions.
Get Sharp's 32-inch 720p TV for just $129.99. That's $50 off what it goes for usually. The TV would make a great addition to a small office, kid's room, or some other side room in your home. Users give it 4.7 stars based on 472 reviews.
The largest option is Sharp's 55-inch TV for $349.99. It has 4K resolutions and Roku's smart platform, which is one of the best around. It includes a ton of connectivity options including USB and three HDMI ports. This one also has 4.7 stars based on more than 1,800 reviews.
Check out all the other options in between.