The Yi 360 VR dual-lens panoramic camera is down to $184.54 thanks to a 50% off on-page coupon. Make sure the seller is the manufacturer, Yi Technology, if you don't see the 50% off coupon (the product page defaults to a different seller). The camera has sold around $380 or more for most of the year and dropped to around $365 in late November. That's way too much money to spend on things, but $184.54 is definitely a lot more reasonable.

The Yi 360 camera records and performs in-camera stitching at 4K and 30 frames per second. You'll be able to shoot and share 4K 360-degree videos without post-processing. You can use the Auto-Stitch option in the app to record up to 5.7K resolutions, too. You can even live stream 4K 360-degree videos thanks to built-in dual-band Wi-Fi. The camera has two 220-degree lenses with an aperture of f/2.0 to provide the full coverage in a circle around you. There is also Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization to keep everything steady.

You'll need a micro SD card to record your footage onto, so grab a 128GB Samsung Evo Select for just $19.99.

