The Roborock E25 robot vacuum cleaner is down to $248.99 with code ROBOROCKE25 on Amazon. The robot vacuum normally sells for around $300, and we haven't seen a deal this good since November last year.

The Roborock has a dual-gyroscope navigation system and 13 motion tracking sensors. This technology helps it plan the best cleaning paths, avoid drops and jams, and return to its base to recharge its battery. You can control the vacuum from the free app, which also gives you the ability to set schedules, focus on certain spots, and control its direction. You can also mop with the Roborock since it can be equipped with a water tank and mop cloth, for a much better clean. The E25 also works with Alexa for voice commands if you have a device like the Echo Dot.

