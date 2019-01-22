The Mobvoi TicPods Free true wireless earbuds drop down to $89.99 when you clip the on-page coupon for $40 off. That coupon brings these earbuds down to a new all-time low price. The discounts applies to the white, red, and navy colors. The same deal can be had direct at Mobvoi, too.

The TicPods Free — from the makers of the TicWatch brand of smartwatches — offer 4 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 14 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the noise-cancelling mic make for crystal clear calls. There are integrated touch controls on the earbuds for controlling music playback, answering calls or summoning your phone's voice assistant. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated to ensure they don't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in the rain.

Our review praised the TicPods Free's easy gesture controls and battery life, and existing users give these 'buds 3.7 out of 5 stars based on over 110 reviews at Amazon. Mobvoi backs them up with a 1-year warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.