Samsung's AKG Y100 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are down to $84.99 at Amazon today with a variety of colors to choose from, including black, blue, pink, and green. While this isn't its lowest price ever, you'd be snagging a pair at one of the best deals ever reached and save $15 off their regular cost.

These comfortable wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 4.2, AAC codec, and are capable of lasting for up to eight hours of playtime. A quick 15-minute charge powers them up for a whole hour of listening time, too. They're even capable of pairing with two devices simultaneously. With Ambiance Aware Technology, you're able to alter the amount of ambient noise heard while listening to these earbuds and with the built-in microphone, you can quickly take a call hands-free while your phone is stored away.

Another important point to mention is that these headphones are still pretty new too, having just been released last September. While there aren't too many customer reviews available at Amazon as of yet, the ones that it has received are generally positive with its original price point being one of the major downsides for unhappy reviewers.

