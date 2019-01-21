The unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in Ocean Blue is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon — $754.45. Today's deal saves you nearly $250 off the device's regular price there, and it's nearly $50 better than the previous best deal we'd seen for it too.

The Note 9 features the largest battery in a Samsung Note device ever, with a 4000mAh capacity that can last all day long. It's water-resistant too and features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera. There's a fingerprint sensor as well, and an S Pen is included that can even remotely control applications while you're away from your device. For an even further look at its capabilities, check out our comprehensive page regarding everything you need to know about the phone.

