The Sabrent BT-UB40 USB Bluetooth 4.0 micro adapter is down to $3.77 with code 46GCVAQ2 on Amazon. It's $7 without the code and doesn't drop from that price except through special deals like this.

Almost half off the regular cost of this adapter. Just remember the code 46GCVAQ2 during checkout. A simple device that solves a crucial problem.

The adapter uses Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy technology, but it is compatible with previous Bluetooth versions down to 1.1. Basically it allows you to add Bluetooth to any device that doesn't have it. Enable communication between your laptop and your phone, access the internet using Bluetooth, or even connect a Bluetooth headset or a mouse. It's a simple device that performs a very important function. It comes with a one-year warranty that can be extended another year if you register. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 723 reviews.

