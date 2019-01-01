The Samsung 128GB Bar Plus USB 3.1 flash drive is down to $23.74 thanks to a price drop to $24.99 and a 5% off on-page coupon. Only the Champagne Silver version has the 5% off coupon, but you can also get the Titan Gray version for $24.99. Considering this drive normally sells for around $33 and often much higher, this is a nice deal. It's a match for the lowest price we've ever seen. This deal matches a sale on Newegg.

The Bar Plus flash drive is designed for absolute portability. Just use the key ring to attach it to the keys you carry around with you all the time anyway. The rugged metal casing protects your data. It's resistant to water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and even X-rays. It's backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and previous generations and comes with a five-year warranty from Samsung. It has 4.3 stars based on 601 users on Amazon.

See on Amazon

