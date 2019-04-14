The Ring Stick Up Cam battery-powered HD security camera is down to $149.99 on Amazon and comes with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. This is one of Ring's newest security cameras and has never been on sale before. Today's deal is $30 off its normal price, not including the extra $40 you save with the free Echo Dot smart speaker. This deal is available in white or black.

We saw a bundle deal for these cameras about a week ago, but that required spending hundreds to get. This is the first real discount and it's an easy buy since you're saving $30 on the camera itself and getting a $40 Echo Dot completely free.

The Stick Up Cam can monitor all areas of your home, whether indoors or out, in 1080p video. It has night vision, two-way audio so you can both hear and speak through the camera, and a slim design that can mount just about anywhere. The quick-release battery is rechargeable so you can get the camera back to work quickly. Check in on your home with Live View on-demand video from anywhere, get notifications on your mobile device when the camera detects motion, and pair it with the Echo Dot to launch video with your voice. It comes with everything you need to install it and set it up super easily.

