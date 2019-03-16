Factory reconditioned models of the Echo Connect are on sale at Woot for just $12.99 today only. This device sells for $35 brand new at Amazon, with previous deals never bringing it below $24. These devices have each been tested and restored to fully working condition by Amazon and come with a one-year warranty. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members, and $6 shipping for everyone else.

If you still have a landline phone and use it quite often, the Echo Connect can add a little smart functionality to it. You'll be able to connect your home phone and then make and receive calls all from across the room. It connects to Alexa and syncs with your contacts so you can get her to remember numbers for you. It's also easy to setup because all it does is plug into your home phone jack and sets up through the Alexa app on your phone. This is compatible with devices using at least iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0, and you'll also need to pair it with an Amazon Echo device to get it setup.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.