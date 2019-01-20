The Nvidia Shield TV 4K streaming media player gaming edition is down to $168 on Amazon. This version of the Nvidia Shield TV normally sells for around $190 and often as high as $200. Today's price is one of the lowest we have seen outside of Black Friday sales. This price gives you the controller for less than $20 compared to the price of the regular Nvidia Shield.

The Shield TV 4K device functions not just as a streaming player but also as a media server and a smart home hub with fully customizable settings. It offers 4K HDR video quality along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound pass-through. It can download apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, NFL, YouTube and so many more once connected to your Wi-Fi network at home. This version adds a gaming controller you can use to play games you've downloaded to the player.

You can also use a device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, like the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, to control the Shield TV using your voice.

