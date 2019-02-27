Amazon is offering the Nonda ZUS Smart Car Charger for $19.99, a price drop of $10. We haven't seen a discount like this since last fall.

This well-rated product has a bunch of uses. Plug it in to your car's cigarette lighter outlet and use it in conjunction with the ZUS app on your Android or iOS smartphone. It'll remember where you parked your car, record mileage, and alert you to parking meter timers. It also actively monitors your vehicle's battery health and alerts you if there's something wrong. The space won't be wasted as this gadget also has two USB-A ports that you can use to charge your phone and other gear. Your purchase comes backed by a one-year warranty.

See at Amazon

