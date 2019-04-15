The Nokia 7.1 Dual-SIM 64GB unlocked smartphone is down to $299.99 at B&H. The deal at B&H also comes with a Mint Mobile 3-months prepaid SIM card kit for free. That's normally a $60 kit . You can find the $300 phone deal at other retailers like Amazon , but you won't find the free Mint Mobile kit anywhere except B&H.

Not only is the phone $50 off, but you also get three months of Mint Mobile for free.

With that kit, you're basically getting unlimited talk and text free for three months and up to 8GB of data per month free as well. Read more about Mint Mobile on Android Central.

The Nokia smartphone is GSM and 4G LTE compatible. It has 12MP and 5MP rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, and Zeiss camera optics. The internals include a 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 646 Octa-core CPU, 64GB storage capacity, and 4GB of RAM. The 5.84-inch IPS display has 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. It also has a fingerprint sensor and comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo.

The smartphone can handle microSD cards up to 400GB, so grab a high-capacity card that means you won't have to worry about running out of space.

