You can pick up the Native Union Eclipse 3-port USB charger for just $6.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest ever price for this device that sold for $50 or more up until the start of 2019. It ships as an add-on item with qualifying orders of $25 or more.

The Eclipse is a multi-port charger and cable management system in one. It can charge three devices at once using its USB-A connectors, or you can covert one port to USB-C if that suits your needs better. Smart IC technology auto-detects your device's input to always charge at maximum speed (up to 7.8A). Cables up to 6.5-feet can be used and stowed away within, and a double tap on the surface opens up the eclipse. A subtle ambient light also helps you find your cables in the dark.

We're not sure how long this will stay at $7 for, so add one to your desk or nightstand for less while you can. If you don't want to get your order up to $25 for shipping, you could get the black marble version for just $10.

