You can grab three Mr Beams MB393 300-lumen weather-resistant wireless LED spotlights discounted to $49.61 on Amazon. This is the first time since last year we have seen a deal on these lights, and they regularly sell for around $65 or more.

If you don't need the three-pack, you can save on the individual lights right now, too. One spotlight is down to $19.99 from a street price around $28. That's the lowest price on the single spotlight since early November, but the value in the 3-pack is still better since it's $10 cheaper than just buying three lights.

The Mr Beams spotlights are ultra bright while using very little power. The motion sensor turns the spotlights on and off automatically, giving you the bright lights when you need them and not wasting power when you don't. They are designed to be durable and won't take damage from weather. They come with mounting hardware and do not require an electrician or anything fancy to install. The lights are powered by D batteries, and you'll want to pick up a pack since none are included. Users give these lights 4.1 stars based on 3,447 reviews.

