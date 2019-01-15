Amazon has the Fortnite edition of Monopoly on sale right now for $12.64. Today's discount brings the game to the lowest price we've seen it to date. It has an MSRP of $20 and has recently been on sale for around $16. This deal is being matched at Walmart.

This board game hit stores in October 2018. This version of the infamous Monopoly game features exclusive graphics and references that Fortnite players will love. The well-known Monopoly board spaces have all been replaced with Fortnite-relevant locations and details. Even the character tokens you'll receive to move around the board are Fortnite-inspired. The game is playable by up to seven people at once and is the perfect gift for fans of the Fortnite video game.

