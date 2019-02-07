Lighting has always been one of my favorite ways to spruce up a room that feels lacking in vibrancy and coziness. LED light strips are an affordable way to get started too, especially when they're on sale. For instance, you can pick up Minger's LED Light Strips Kit for only $19.19 at Amazon when you enter promo code F8TIO4O5 during checkout. Its regular cost of $32 is already a worthwhile price, but today's deal snags you one of its lowest prices ever.

This kit is comprised of two light strip rolls measuring just over 16 feet each. They're both waterproof, allowing you to use them indoors or outside as needed. Plus, they're equipped with 3M self-adhesive tape on the back which makes it easy to install them just about anywhere you'd like. A remote is included which lets you switch between colors, brightness, and even lighting modes. You could have the colors switch every few seconds for example. A 90-day warranty comes with the kit as well.

