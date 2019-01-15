Best Buy is offering the 47mm Michael Kors Access Grayson Smartwatch for just $139.99 today only. Available in silver and black, the Grayson is a stainless steel watch running Wear OS. It regularly sells for around $200 at Amazon depending on the color.

With the Grayson, you get a round AMOLED display measuring 1.39 inches with a 454 x 454 resolution. Running Wear OS means it is able to show your next appointment, track your fitness stats, and allow you to check and respond to messages right from your wrist. There's also Google Assistant built-in so you can use voice commands to get things done and find information.

The watch is rated IP67 for water resistance and the stainless steel bracelet can be swapped out for leather or silicone bands to mix up the look from time to time.

We reviewed the Michael Kors Grayson and praised its build and display quality.

See at Best Buy

