For just one day only, the Linksys Velop Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Bundle is down to $269.99 via Best Buy's official eBay store and its main site . This Dual/Tri-Band combo 3-pack sells for up to $350 at Amazon and hasn't ever fallen lower than $300 there. Today's deal might just be the lowest this package has ever reached, but you don't have much time left to jump on it.

Boosting your internet connection around your home with this Linksys Velop mesh networking system is easy. It can cover up to 5,000 square feet in wireless internet that's suitable for 4K streaming and more.

The three-pack comes with one Tri-Band node and two plug-in Dual-Band nodes that are suitable for 4K streaming, gaming and more. This Velop system can cover up to 5,000 square feet, which is more than enough for most apartments and homes. It will replace your router and cover where you live in a nice blanket of wireless Internet, so you don't have to worry about dropping the signal no matter where you go. The devices work together, too. If one loses signal, the other units will automatically re-establish connection. The whole thing is designed to be sleek and ultra-compact, with the antenna built into the top of the device and no excess wires. It even comes with a wall mount kit so you can install the Tri-Band node in a discrete location.

